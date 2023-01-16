mexc
TOMI
TOMI/USDT
0.2902+190.20%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.3548
24h Tief
0.2900
24h Volumen (TOMI)
3.93M
24h Betrag (USDT)
1.32M
TOMI
tomi creates a complete alternative world wide web that combines the best of Web2 and Web3 technology for a privacy-preserving, self-governed and self-funding internet. Anyone can access this parallel web through a tomi browser, freeing themselves from the surveillance and control of large organizations which have come to dominate the world wide web. Rather than reinventing the entire infrastructure, tomi takes basic working building blocks of the web and supplements them with governance, cryptocurrency, identity, and privacy layers that allow the people who use the tomiNet to be the governors of the web through a direct democracy DAO.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
TOMI
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
39,000,000
