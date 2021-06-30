mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandelnmexcFuturesFinanzenmexcETFs
Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und ein reibungsloses Handelserlebnis zu genießen
Download nicht möglich?
Client für WindowsMehr
DeutschUSD
IRON Titanium
TITAN/USDT
0.000000026160.00%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.00000002620
24h Tief
0.00000002601
24h Volumen (TITAN)
1,558.70B
24h Betrag (USDT)
41.67K
24h Hoch
0.00000002620
24h Tief
0.00000002601
24h Volumen (TITAN)
1,558.70B
24h Betrag (USDT)
41.67K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
TITAN
TITAN is the share and governance token for IronFinance Polygon, also used dynamically as collateral for IRON. The total planned emission is 1 billion tokens over 36 months.On 17 June 2021, Iron Finance experienced the first bank run in the history of crypto. TITAN, their native token, lost almost all its value going to virtually zero after its total supply increased from 1 billion to close to 35 trillion in a matter of hours. The current supply of TITAN is approximately 34,794,935,323,336 TITAN.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
TITAN
Ausgabezeit
2021-06-30 00:00:00
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
--
Auftragsbuch
0.00000000001
0.00000000001
0.0000000001
0.000000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001

Preis(USDT)

(TITAN)

(USDT)

0.00000002616$0.00
Markthandel
Menge(TITAN)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(TITAN)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisung
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
TITAN Kaufen
TITAN Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragTITAN
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- TITAN
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragTITAN
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundenbetreuung
Online-Kundenbetreuung

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM