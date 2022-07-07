TAVA

ALTAVA is the leader in the rapidly growing virtual fashion industry, and they provide a vertical AI platform service focused on generating 3D assets for gaming, VR/AR, spatial computing, e-commerce and web integrations. ALTAVA have worked with more than 40+ global luxury brands including LVMH, Fendi, Balmain, Prada, etc, for them to provide virtual experiences. Their shareholders include Animoca Brands, Netmarble, LG Electronics, SM Entertainment among others.

Krypto-NameTAVA

RangNo.1150

Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Marktanteil%

Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)0.05%

Umlaufangebot695,877,944.465572

Maximales Angebot0

Gesamtangebot1,000,000,000

Umlaufrate%

Ausgabedatum--

Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--

Allzeithoch5.447659566153262,2022-07-07

Niedrigster Preis0.008411259153674097,2025-04-14

Öffentliche BlockchainETH

Sektor

Soziale Medien

Haftungsausschluss: Die Daten stammen von cmc und stellen keine Anlageberatung dar.

