Survival Game is a new online survival game in which players can participate to earn a range of daily prizes. They can take part in several games, both as a player or as observers. When not playing, gamers can place bets on who will become the winner. Unlike many other games in which players will have a level or equipment advantage, all participants in Survival Game are equal. All players have the same chance of survival, basing their survival rates on their ability to win at games. The game is deployed on Binance Smart Chain and will provide users with a range of ways to make an income. The games available include the following: Game 1: Red Light, Green Light. Game 2: Dalgona Candy Game 3: Tug of War Game 4: Marbles Game 5: Glass Bridge Game 6: Survival Game.
SURV
2022-01-29 00:00:00
--
10,000,000,000
