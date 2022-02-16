mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandelnmexcFuturesFinanzenmexcETFs
Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und ein reibungsloses Handelserlebnis zu genießen
Download nicht möglich?
Client für WindowsMehr
DeutschUSD
ParaState
STATE/USDT
0.00470.00%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.0056
24h Tief
0.0044
24h Volumen (STATE)
63.52K
24h Betrag (USDT)
312.07
24h Hoch
0.0056
24h Tief
0.0044
24h Volumen (STATE)
63.52K
24h Betrag (USDT)
312.07
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
STATE
Known as Ethereum on steroids, ParaState is a multi-chain smart contract platform bridging the application and developer ecosystem between Polkadot, Substrate and Ethereum, as well as other chains wanting to provide Ethereum compatibility. While supporting the EVM pallet to provide seamless compatibility with all existing Ethereum applications, ParaState also provides developers with a next-gen smart contract implementation environment, Ethereum-flavored WebAssembly. These two infrastructures are ensured to talk to each other and share the same account system on ParaState.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
STATE
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
1,000,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preis(USDT)

(STATE)

(USDT)

0.0047$0.00
Markthandel
Menge(STATE)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(STATE)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisung
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
STATE Kaufen
STATE Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragSTATE
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- STATE
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragSTATE
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundenbetreuung
Online-Kundenbetreuung

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM