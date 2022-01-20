mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandelnmexcFuturesFinanzenmexcETFs
Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und ein reibungsloses Handelserlebnis zu genießen
Download nicht möglich?
Client für WindowsMehr
DeutschUSD
Single Finance
SINGLE/USDT
0.002050.00%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.00205
24h Tief
0.00205
24h Volumen (SINGLE)
24.41K
24h Betrag (USDT)
48.95
24h Hoch
0.00205
24h Tief
0.00205
24h Volumen (SINGLE)
24.41K
24h Betrag (USDT)
48.95
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
SINGLE
Single Finance is a super intuitive platform for all your DeFi investments, minimizing correlations with the general market. Our signature strategy is a pseudo-market-neutral strategy. Everything here, including capital protection and return calculation, is worked out from your injected capital in USD. Everything is visualized. And everything is at your fingertips. We also launched LP Time Machine, a performance analytics tool for liquidity pools across all EVM compatible chains. The tool shows the full breakdown of backward-simulated P & L (based on capital marked to USD), including LP rewards, DEX reward tokens, and value change due to the price impact.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
SINGLE
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
1,000,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preis(USDT)

(SINGLE)

(USDT)

0.00205$0.00
Markthandel
Menge(SINGLE)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(SINGLE)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisung
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
SINGLE Kaufen
SINGLE Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragSINGLE
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- SINGLE
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragSINGLE
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundenbetreuung
Online-Kundenbetreuung

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM