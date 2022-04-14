SHROOMY

The Shroomy Project draws its inspiration from the majestic kingdom of fungi and the paradigm-shifting power of crypto. SHROOMY the token has found its home on Kraken’s new Superchain L2 called Ink, where it seeks to cultivate a thriving community of purpose-driven mushroom lovers. SHROOMY itself is a simple ERC-20 token with no taxes or unusual functions. With plenty of AI and GameFi integration already in place, you can learn all about mycology while having fun with the growing community.

Krypto-NameSHROOMY

Maximales Angebot927,908,200

Ausgabezeit--

Umlaufangebot--

Ausgabepreis--

Suchen
Favoriten
SHROOMY/USDT
SHROOMY
----
--
24h Hoch
--
24h Tief
--
24h Volumen (SHROOMY)
--
24h Volumen (USDT)
--
Diagramm
Info
Auftragsbuch
Markttransaktionen
Auftragsbuch
Markttransaktionen
Auftragsbuch
Markttransaktionen
Markttransaktionen
Spot
Offene Aufträge (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Handelsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
network_iconNetzwerk abnormal
Leitung 1
Online-Kundendienst
Loading...