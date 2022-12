Songbird Finance Token (SFIN) is the ecosystem's primary governance and rewards token. It has a primary focus on governing rates across the entire ecosystem and maintains a higher authority in swaying the outcome of various forms of governance proposals in the ecosystem with a 10,000/1 voting power over EXFI. Unlike EXFI, SFIN can not vote on new token listings or trading pairs on the FlareX platform. Additionally, it does not serve as a fee replacement token on FlareX or FlareWrap.