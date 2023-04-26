mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenSpot
Heiß
FuturesFutures M-DayETFs

Handeln

Mobile
Scannen, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und einen reibungslosen Handel erleben.
Download nicht möglich?
Windows-ClientMehr anzeigen

RUGame Labs

RUG/USDT
0.00001311--
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.00001798
24h Tief
0.00001244
24h Volumen (RUG)
9.81B
24h Betrag (USDT)
162.17K
24h Hoch
0.00001798
24h Tief
0.00001244
24h Volumen (RUG)
9.81B
24h Betrag (USDT)
162.17K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Loading..
Basic
TradingView
Depth
RUG
$RUG is a community-driven web3 cryptocurrency token that aims to fuel the future of gaming and NFTs.The unique aspect of this project is that it is community-driven, meaning that gamers, developers, and creators from around the world have control over their gaming experience and the assets they create. Having started in the memecoin meta of PEPE, we heavily agree with it and believe it is the heart of the space. Gamers should treat tokens as pure entertainment and one of the many reasons to join the space. The $RUG token can be used for purchasing gaming assets, NFTs, and supporting indie game developers, providing utility in the gaming and NFT ecosystem.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
RUG
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
100,000,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.00000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001

Preis(USDT)

(RUG)

(USDT)

0.00001311$0.00
Markthandel
Menge()
Preis()
Menge()
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Maker 0% / Taker 0%
Heiß
RUG Kaufen
RUG Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Überweisen
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
Erhältlich-- USDT
PreisUSDT
BetragRUG
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- RUG
PreisUSDT
BetragRUG
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Handelsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Handelsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
Netzwerk stabil
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag einreichen
Antrag einreichen
Online-Kundendienst
Online-Kundendienst