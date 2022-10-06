mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandelnmexcFuturesFinanzenmexcETFs
Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und ein reibungsloses Handelserlebnis zu genießen
Download nicht möglich?
Client für WindowsMehr
DeutschUSD
Prosfinance
PROS1/USDT
0.02564-0.19%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.02572
24h Tief
0.02564
24h Volumen (PROS1)
1.63M
24h Betrag (USDT)
41.77K
24h Hoch
0.02572
24h Tief
0.02564
24h Volumen (PROS1)
1.63M
24h Betrag (USDT)
41.77K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
PROS1
Pros.finance It is a decentralized financial system integrating defi + Dao + NFT + cross chain technology. Based on the characteristics of blockchain technology, such as openness, autonomy, and unforgeability, a larger integrated and interworking financial protocol matrix is constructed based on the cross chain exchange protocol. Finally, an open financial ecological network with benign cycle, two-way incentive and self purification is built on the chain. Pros.finance The first open ecological application is pro swap cross chain decentralized exchange, and ecological applications such as lending, aggregate mining, insurance and pro bank will be launched in succession.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
PROS1
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
--
Auftragsbuch
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preis(USDT)

(PROS1)

(USDT)

0.02564$0.00
Markthandel
Menge(PROS1)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(PROS1)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisen
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
PROS1 Kaufen
PROS1 Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragPROS1
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- PROS1
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragPROS1
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundenbetreuung
Online-Kundenbetreuung

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM