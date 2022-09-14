mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandelnmexcFuturesFinanzenmexcETFs
Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und ein reibungsloses Handelserlebnis zu genießen
Download nicht möglich?
Client für WindowsMehr
DeutschUSD
POTATOZ
POTATOZ/USDT
0.0017970.00%
$0.00
OpenSea Mindestpreis
--
24h Hoch
0.001819
24h Tief
0.001790
24h Volumen (POTATOZ)
23.43M
24h Betrag (USDT)
42.20K
OpenSea Mindestpreis
--
24h Hoch
0.001819
24h Tief
0.001790
24h Volumen (POTATOZ)
23.43M
24h Betrag (USDT)
42.20K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
POTATOZ
The Potatoz is affiliated with Memeland, and the development company behind it is 9GAG, which is an old GIF & MEME picture website. Currently, the NFTs launched by Memeland include “YOU THE REAL MVP” and “The Potatoz”. MEXC splits 20 Potatoz NFTs into 20,000,000 POTATOZ index tokens (1,000,000 POTATOZ per NFT). The POTATOZ index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 20 Potatoz NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. MEXC Potatoz holding address: https://opensea.io/zh-CN/0x17090813320E4b84e3DE43A277601870d2A0E175
Überblick
Krypto-Name
POTATOZ
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
--
Auftragsbuch
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preis(USDT)

(POTATOZ)

(USDT)

0.001797$0.00
--
Markthandel
Menge(POTATOZ)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(POTATOZ)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisung
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
POTATOZ Kaufen
POTATOZ Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragPOTATOZ
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- POTATOZ
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragPOTATOZ
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundenbetreuung
Online-Kundenbetreuung

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM