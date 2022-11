Pickle Finance is a decentralized finance yield farming protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain. It was launched with the intention of helping to stabilize the one-to-one peg of stablecoins — such as Dai (DAI), Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC) and sUSD (SUSD) — by incentivizing participants to sell above-peg stablecoins and purchase below-peg ones.