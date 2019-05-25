mexc
24h Hoch
0.3612
24h Tief
0.3578
24h Volumen (PCX)
122.96K
24h Betrag (USDT)
43.84K
24h Hoch
0.3612
24h Tief
0.3578
24h Volumen (PCX)
122.96K
24h Betrag (USDT)
43.84K
ChainX is a PoS consensus network developed on the Substrate framework. At present, the annualized rate of POS is about 60%. It is widely referred to as "Substrate's First Chain", and will become a Polkadot Parachain. The mainnet was released on May 25, 2019. As the first mainnet project, ChainX will build an asset gateway for the Polkadot Ecology. It has completed the BTC cross-chain and will gradually complete cross-chains for ETH, DOT, FIL, EOS and other assets. Chainx has also built the first Bitcoin smart contract platform, which provides a foundation for BTC-based Defi, stablecoin, Dapp and other applications.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
PCX
Ausgabezeit
2019-05-25 00:00:00
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
21,000,000
© 2022 MEXC.COM

