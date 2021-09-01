mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenSpot
Heiß
FuturesFutures M-Day

Handeln

Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und von einem reibungslosen Handelserlebnis zu profitieren.
Download nicht möglich?
Windows-ClientMehr anzeigen

Open Rights Exchange

ORE/USDT
----
--
24h Hoch
0.0000000
24h Tief
0.0000000
24h Volumen (ORE)
0.00
24h Betrag (USDT)
0.00
24h Hoch
0.0000000
24h Tief
0.0000000
24h Volumen (ORE)
0.00
24h Betrag (USDT)
0.00
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Loading..
Basic
TradingView
Depth
ORE
The ORE Token is the native digital asset that runs the Open Rights Exchange (ORE) Network — the open-source protocol and decentralized blockchain purpose-built for powering privacy-protecting digital identity with comprehensive developer tools. The ORE Network is powering high-growth tools solving web3’s massive adoption challenge. ORE ID by AIKON allows users to tap into the benefits of many blockchains, including Ethereum, Algorand, Avalanche, Polygon, Telos, and WAX. After launching in 2018, ORE ID has been integrated into some of the industry's leading businesses and decentralized applications (dApps), including RFox, NFT Battle Miners, EarnFi, Exotopia, and more. ORE ID is used in 12 countries, with a host of new customers choosing ORE ID as their decentralized identity solution including two blockchains choosing it as their official cloud wallet. Anyone using the ORE Network utilizes ORE Tokens to store data, such as their decentralized identity, on the blockchain. Anytime a business creates a new account on the ORE Network for its users, the business needs to utilize ORE Tokens. This is akin to renting servers in the cloud.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
ORE
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
1,060,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preis(USDT)

(ORE)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Markthandel
Menge()
Preis()
Menge()
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
Heiß
ORE Kaufen
ORE Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Übertragung
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
Erhältlich-- USDT
PreisUSDT
BetragORE
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- ORE
PreisUSDT
BetragORE
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Handelsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Handelsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Menge
Auftragsbetrag
Realisiert
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
Netzwerk stabil
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag einreichen
Antrag einreichen
Online-Kundendienst
Online-Kundendienst
Loading...