mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandelnmexcFuturesFinanzenmexcETFs
Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und ein reibungsloses Handelserlebnis zu genießen
Download nicht möglich?
Client für WindowsMehr
DeutschUSD
ONSTON
ONSTON/USDT
0.016540.00%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.01905
24h Tief
0.01375
24h Volumen (ONSTON)
8.70M
24h Betrag (USDT)
126.52K
24h Hoch
0.01905
24h Tief
0.01375
24h Volumen (ONSTON)
8.70M
24h Betrag (USDT)
126.52K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
ONSTON
ONSTON is a decentralized Multi-metaverse. It aims to be a gateway that all metaverses can freely enter and exit. ONSTON is a link that integrates or expands all members of the metaverse community. The ONSTON team will build a multi-metaverse to integrate various metaverses.To combine other various metaverses, ONSTON will build game, economy, cultural, and communication platform on the ONSTON metaverse using our VR(Virtual reality) and AR(Augmented reality), production known- how, facial recognition technology, and VR game technology to provide users with a more advanced experience. Also, Using ONSTON's create tool, users can bring their NFT from other metaverses and enjoy our metaverse.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
ONSTON
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
1,000,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preis(USDT)

(ONSTON)

(USDT)

0.01654$0.00
Markthandel
Menge(ONSTON)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(ONSTON)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisung
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
ONSTON Kaufen
ONSTON Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragONSTON
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- ONSTON
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragONSTON
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundenbetreuung
Online-Kundenbetreuung

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM