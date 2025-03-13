OIK
Space Nation is a pioneering force in the entertainment industry, presenting the next-generation metaverse that seamlessly integrates gaming, artificial intelligence, and a sustainable virtual economy. The metaverse is inevitable, and beyond technology and content, its foundation relies on a simple, efficient, and stable economic loop.
At the heart of Space Nation’s vision is its flagship Web3 MMORPG, establishing an open and dynamic ecosystem where gamers and AI coexist in a vast, immersive universe. By expanding into multiple games, transmedia storytelling, and other media formats, Space Nation is dedicated to building a metaverse that can host hundreds of millions of users, setting a new benchmark for virtual worlds.
Krypto-NameOIK
RangNo.3212
Marktkapitalisierung$0,00
Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0,00
Marktanteil%
Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)0,00%
Umlaufangebot0
Maximales Angebot0
Gesamtangebot1 000 000 000
Umlaufrate%
Ausgabedatum--
Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--
Allzeithoch0.1858532899761135,2025-03-13
Niedrigster Preis0.01431035188800632,2025-04-20
Öffentliche BlockchainETH
Sektor
Soziale Medien
