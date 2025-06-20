NURA

Nura Labs is a Web3 innovation studio dedicated to building intelligent, secure, and scalable infrastructure for the decentralized economy. As the creator of Nura Wallet, they combine blockchain engineering, AI automation, and seamless user experience to create tools that drive real-world utility and mass adoption.

Krypto-NameNURA

RangNo.1291

Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Marktanteil%

Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)0.06%

Umlaufangebot5,273,800,000

Maximales Angebot10,000,000,000

Gesamtangebot10,000,000,000

Umlaufrate0.5273%

Ausgabedatum--

Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--

Allzeithoch0.002280932236681356,2025-06-20

Niedrigster Preis0.000792593965744128,2025-06-22

Öffentliche BlockchainETH

EinführungNura Labs is a Web3 innovation studio dedicated to building intelligent, secure, and scalable infrastructure for the decentralized economy. As the creator of Nura Wallet, they combine blockchain engineering, AI automation, and seamless user experience to create tools that drive real-world utility and mass adoption.

Sektor

Soziale Medien

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHaftungsausschluss: Die Daten stammen von cmc und stellen keine Anlageberatung dar.