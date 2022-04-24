mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandelnmexcFuturesFinanzenmexcETFs
Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und ein reibungsloses Handelserlebnis zu genießen
Download nicht möglich?
Client für WindowsMehr
DeutschUSD
Eight Bit Me
NEIGHTBIT/USDT
0.0005452-1.67%
$0.00
OpenSea Mindestpreis
--
24h Hoch
0.0005578
24h Tief
0.0005412
24h Volumen (NEIGHTBIT)
76.08M
24h Betrag (USDT)
42.27K
OpenSea Mindestpreis
--
24h Hoch
0.0005578
24h Tief
0.0005412
24h Volumen (NEIGHTBIT)
76.08M
24h Betrag (USDT)
42.27K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
NEIGHTBIT
EightBit is a collection of 8,888 NFT’s that are generated by countless 8-bit themed traits. Within the collection, there are rare outfits, items, and more surprises. MEXC splits 19 EightBit NFT into 19,000,000 NEIGHTBIT index tokens (1,000,000 NEIGHTBIT per NFT). The NEIGHTBIT index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 19 NEIGHTBIT NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. For collection details, see the link: https://opensea.io/0xBCeb39aAD857BEBF3f50b30A993100794De4734F
Überblick
Krypto-Name
NEIGHTBIT
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
19,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preis(USDT)

(NEIGHTBIT)

(USDT)

0.0005452$0.00
--
Markthandel
Menge(NEIGHTBIT)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(NEIGHTBIT)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisen
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
NEIGHTBIT Kaufen
NEIGHTBIT Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragNEIGHTBIT
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- NEIGHTBIT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragNEIGHTBIT
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundenbetreuung
Online-Kundenbetreuung

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM