mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandelnmexcFuturesFinanzenmexcETFs
Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und ein reibungsloses Handelserlebnis zu genießen
Download nicht möglich?
Client für WindowsMehr
DeutschUSD
NEAR
NEAR/USDT
1.75440.00%
$0.00
24h Hoch
1.7644
24h Tief
1.7309
24h Volumen (NEAR)
216.04K
24h Betrag (USDT)
376.02K
24h Hoch
1.7644
24h Tief
1.7309
24h Volumen (NEAR)
216.04K
24h Betrag (USDT)
376.02K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
NEAR
NEARProtocol is a highly scalable basic protocol that ensures that DApps can run quickly enough on mobile devices. NEARProtocol allows developers to build mobile blockchain DApps and run them on the user's local machine, while providing developers with important information about DApps. Through state slicing, the number of nodes in the blockchain and the network is allowed to scale linearly, and the goal is 100kTPS based on 1 million mobile nodes. NEAR is used to pay for validators, which provide scarce computing and storage resources for the network.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
NEAR
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
1,000,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preis(USDT)

(NEAR)

(USDT)

1.7544$0.00
Markthandel
Menge(NEAR)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(NEAR)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisung
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
NEAR Kaufen
NEAR Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragNEAR
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- NEAR
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragNEAR
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundenbetreuung
Online-Kundenbetreuung

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM