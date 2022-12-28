mexc
MarktHandeln
Heiß
FuturesAktivitätETFs
Mobile
Scannen, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und einen reibungslosen Handel erleben.
Download nicht möglich?
Windows-ClientMehr anzeigen
MoonDAO
MOONEY/USDT
0.005209+160.04%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.005651
24h Tief
0.004984
24h Volumen (MOONEY)
25.15M
24h Betrag (USDT)
132.38K
24h Hoch
0.005651
24h Tief
0.004984
24h Volumen (MOONEY)
25.15M
24h Betrag (USDT)
132.38K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
MOONEY
MoonDAO's mission is to decentralize access to space. MoonDAO represents a decentralized, international, inclusive, and transparent approach to space exploration. As part of MoonDAOs mission, we will send MoonDAO members to space and beyond, as well as fund space research and further humanities exploration of the unknown! Our governance token, MOONEY, is used for decentralized community governance and gives its owners voting rights in directing the decisions made by MoonDAO. There is a fixed supply of MOONEY.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
MOONEY
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
2,600,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preis(USDT)

(MOONEY)

(USDT)

0.005209$0.00
Markthandel
Menge(MOONEY)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(MOONEY)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisen
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
MOONEY Kaufen
MOONEY Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragMOONEY
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- MOONEY
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragMOONEY
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundendienst
Online-Kundendienst

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
Krypto kaufen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM