mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenSpot
Heiß
FuturesFutures M-Day

Handeln

Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und von einem reibungslosen Handelserlebnis zu profitieren.
Download nicht möglich?
Windows-ClientMehr anzeigen

MN Bridge

MNB/USDT
----
--
24h Hoch
0.0000000
24h Tief
0.0000000
24h Volumen (MNB)
0.00
24h Betrag (USDT)
0.00
24h Hoch
0.0000000
24h Tief
0.0000000
24h Volumen (MNB)
0.00
24h Betrag (USDT)
0.00
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Loading..
Basic
TradingView
Depth
MNB
MN Bridge is a revolutionary crypto-gaming ecosystem built on a bridge platform that connects web2 games to the growing blockchain space. By leveraging its in-house developed play-to-earn game, NFT marketplace, and a unique off-chain game token (MNP), MN Bridge offers game developers, gamers, and investors a seamless and efficient gaming experience. In addition, MN Bridge incorporates cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology to enhance the platform's functionality and provide users with personalized experiences.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
MNB
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
1,000,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preis(USDT)

(MNB)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
Markthandel
Menge()
Preis()
Menge()
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
Spot
5X-X Futures
Maker 0.00% / Taker 0.00%
Heiß
MNB Kaufen
MNB Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Übertragung
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
Erhältlich-- USDT
PreisUSDT
BetragMNB
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- MNB
PreisUSDT
BetragMNB
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Handelsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Handelsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Menge
Auftragsbetrag
Realisiert
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
Netzwerk stabil
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag einreichen
Antrag einreichen
Online-Kundendienst
Online-Kundendienst
Loading...