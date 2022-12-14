mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandelnmexcFuturesFinanzenmexcETFs
Mobile
Scannen, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und einen reibungslosen Handel erleben.
Download nicht möglich?
Windows-ClientMehr anzeigen
DeutschUSD
Mafagafo
MAFA/USDT
0.01144+128.20%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.01255
24h Tief
0.01136
24h Volumen (MAFA)
8.19M
24h Betrag (USDT)
103.40K
24h Hoch
0.01255
24h Tief
0.01136
24h Volumen (MAFA)
8.19M
24h Betrag (USDT)
103.40K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
MAFA
Mafagafo is an NFT game with a unique, singular profile, which stands out for its exceptionality. It is aimed at those looking to combine fun and profitability at the same time! An online multiplayer game with the objective of pleasing the public through the presentation of several maps, multiplicity of items, exclusive characters and an ecosystem accessible to any player looking not only for fun, but also for profitability. Mafagafo will revolutionize the NFT games market for its authenticity in revealing that it is easy to win playing!
Überblick
Krypto-Name
MAFA
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
1,000,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preis(USDT)

(MAFA)

(USDT)

0.01144$0.00
Markthandel
Menge(MAFA)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(MAFA)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisen
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
MAFA Kaufen
MAFA Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragMAFA
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- MAFA
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragMAFA
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundenbetreuung
Online-Kundenbetreuung

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM