mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandeln
Heiß
FuturesFutures M-DayAktivitätETFs
Mobile
Scannen, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und einen reibungslosen Handel erleben.
Download nicht möglich?
Windows-ClientMehr anzeigen

LSDerivatives

LSDS/USDT
0.9205--
$0.00
24h Hoch
1.0900
24h Tief
0.8325
24h Volumen (LSDS)
46.34K
24h Betrag (USDT)
43.54K
24h Hoch
1.0900
24h Tief
0.8325
24h Volumen (LSDS)
46.34K
24h Betrag (USDT)
43.54K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Loading..
Basic
TradingView
Depth
LSDS
Liquid staking protocols provide you the benefits of passive income through staking while still allowing you to retain the liquidity of your assets. Traditionally speaking, your stake funds are locked and can not be used for anything throughout the duration of that lock up period. Through liquid staking your liquidity is returned to you via what’s called a derivative token, hence the name liquid staking derivatives. This liquidity allows you to continue earning your passive income while providing the flexibility to explore other DeFi opportunities using that derivative token.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
LSDS
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
4,200,000
Auftragsbuch
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preis(USDT)

(LSDS)

(USDT)

0.9205$0.00
Markthandel
Menge()
Preis()
Menge()
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Überweisen
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
LSDS Kaufen
LSDS Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragLSDS
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- LSDS
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragLSDS
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
Netzwerkfehler
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag einreichen
Antrag einreichen
Online-Kundendienst
Online-Kundendienst

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Dienstleistungen
Krypto kaufen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag einreichen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2023 MEXC.COM