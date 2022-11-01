mexc
KENKA METAVERSE
KENKA/USDT
0.00001541-15.23%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.00001945
24h Tief
0.00001111
24h Volumen (KENKA)
304.54M
24h Betrag (USDT)
4.97K
KENKA
With over 3 million existing users, Kenkado is an RPG game app where players aim to become the toughest fighter. This game is extremely popular in Japan, where it has collaborated with many anime and martial art fighters. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be an NFT game derived from this app game and reskinned with new characters and new setting. KENKA-DO METAVERSE will be a Play to Earn NFT game set 10 years after the world of "Kenkado Zenkoku Furyo Banzuke" where battles unfold around the world in the metaverse.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
KENKA
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
464,946,494,649,464
