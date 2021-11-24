mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandelnmexcFuturesFinanzenmexcETFs
Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und ein reibungsloses Handelserlebnis zu genießen
Download nicht möglich?
Client für WindowsMehr anzeigen
DeutschUSD
KAKA NFT World
KAKA/USDT
0.005158-6.77%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.005588
24h Tief
0.005085
24h Volumen (KAKA)
8.28M
24h Betrag (USDT)
41.29K
24h Hoch
0.005588
24h Tief
0.005085
24h Volumen (KAKA)
8.28M
24h Betrag (USDT)
41.29K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
KAKA
KAKA NFT WORLD is a competitive gaming ecosystem platform focusing on the metaverse blockchain gaming sector. It is committed to combining the application of NFT+DEFI in the ecosystem, constructing a cross-chain bridge based on the concept of global decentralization, integrating various IPs of global brands, and creating Decentralized Autonomous Management (DAO). It aims to create a prediction agreement perpendicular to the e-sports prediction market, and an open, transparent, decentralized, and complete project for the ecosystem.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
KAKA
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
100,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preis(USDT)

(KAKA)

(USDT)

0.005158$0.00
Markthandel
Menge(KAKA)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(KAKA)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisen
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
KAKA Kaufen
KAKA Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragKAKA
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- KAKA
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragKAKA
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundenbetreuung
Online-Kundenbetreuung

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM