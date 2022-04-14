Passionate crypto enthusiast and blockchain explorer, Jade Ulutule, is the driving force behind JDinsights. With a keen interest in decentralized finance (DeFi), Jade has created a powerful platform that empowers users to effortlessly track their address activity across a range of Base and Zkevm polygon protocols. As JDinsights continues to evolve, Jade is excited to introduce upcoming features including bridge and swap capabilities, aiming to provide an all-in-one solution for staying informed and maximizing the potential of the ever-expanding crypto landscape.