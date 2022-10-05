mexc
ING
Infinity Angel is an AA game, with the playing genre is the horizontal screen MOBA focusing on PVP and E-sport in addition to the PVE game mode of the Endless RPG genre. With a diverse costume system of more than 100 sets of each characters and minions, besides the variety of tactics that can be combined from the passive skills of the skin/minion is a highlight of the game. Any user from individual to business can easily to buy, sell and trade their NFT. In the beautiful 3D Infinity Angel graphics world, players can use their NFT Angels in a variety of ways, from equipping them with powerful weapons or unique outfits in fiery, competitive battles with each other to get NFT items that can be exchanged and traded according to P2E criteria.
Ausgabezeit
--
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
5,000,000,000
