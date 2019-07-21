mexc
Hshare
HC/USDT
0.087960.00%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.08894
24h Tief
0.08715
24h Volumen (HC)
2.93M
24h Betrag (USDT)
257.76K
HC
HC

Hcash is a decentralised and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency and is designed to facilitate the exchange of information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HCASH ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the mainchain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. Characteristics such as post-quantum cryptographic signatures and the hybrid PoW+PoS consensus mechanism will be achieved in HyperCash mainnet. Going forward, HyperCash will focus on the in-depth development of the underlying technology of blockchain. HyperExchange is the first system to achieve interoperability using the Blockchain Multi Tunnel (BMT) protocol, HyperExchange Axis, Indicator, smart contracts and other blockchain innovations. HyperExchange lays the foundation for building crosschain distributed commercial applications in its ecosystem. These two chains serve to provide us with an interlinked, bifocal dual-token, dual-chain ecosystem that will help us solve interconnection, privacy and security issues prevalent in the current blockchain ecosystem.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
HC
Ausgabezeit
2019-07-21 00:00:00
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
4.45USDT
Maximale Versorgung
84,000,000
© 2022 MEXC.COM

