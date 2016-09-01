mexc
24h Hoch
1.876
24h Tief
1.842
24h Volumen (FIRO)
25.95K
24h Betrag (USDT)
48.14K
FIRO
XZC (ZCoin) has been renamed FIRO (Firo). Zcash (XZC) is a cryptocurrency that guarantees accounting privacy by using the zerocoin protocol. It is the first cryptocurrency to implement the Zerocoin protocol, which ensures that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked through the use of zero-knowledge proofs. Zcoin is developed by the R&D team headed by Poramin and Aizensou. The zerocoin protocol is used to ensure the privacy of accounts, and the zero-knowledge proof is used to ensure that the relevant address information of both parties of the transaction is not leaked. Its parameters are the same as Bitcoin, the block time is 10 minutes, and the output halving cycle is also the same as Bitcoin, which is about halving every 4 years.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
FIRO
Ausgabezeit
2016-09-01 00:00:00
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
21,400,000
