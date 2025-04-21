EPT

Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

Krypto-NameEPT

RangNo.825

Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Marktanteil%

Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)1.61%

Umlaufangebot2,442,518,929

Maximales Angebot10,000,000,000

Gesamtangebot9,999,999,990

Umlaufrate0.2442%

Ausgabedatum--

Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--

Allzeithoch0.061734272639565727,2025-04-21

Niedrigster Preis0.007516907948050062,2025-05-08

Öffentliche BlockchainETH

EinführungBalance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.

Sektor

Soziale Medien

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHaftungsausschluss: Die Daten stammen von cmc und stellen keine Anlageberatung dar.