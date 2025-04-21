EPT
Balance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.
Krypto-NameEPT
RangNo.825
Marktkapitalisierung$0.00
Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0.00
Marktanteil%
Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)1.61%
Umlaufangebot2,442,518,929
Maximales Angebot10,000,000,000
Gesamtangebot9,999,999,990
Umlaufrate0.2442%
Ausgabedatum--
Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--
Allzeithoch0.061734272639565727,2025-04-21
Niedrigster Preis0.007516907948050062,2025-05-08
Öffentliche BlockchainETH
EinführungBalance is a next-gen AI+Web3 protocol and framework for social and gaming, seamlessly integrating AI technology, blockchain technology, and decentralized applications. By combining AI Agents (intelligent, adaptive digital companions) with Key Nodes, which govern and secure the network, Balance enables a highly interactive, decentralized ecosystem for entertainment, productivity, and beyond.
Sektor
Soziale Medien
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHaftungsausschluss: Die Daten stammen von cmc und stellen keine Anlageberatung dar.