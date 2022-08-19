mexc
EthereumNameService
ENSDOMAIN/USDT
0.002678+0.33%
$0.00
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
ENSDOMAIN
The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain. MEXC splits 26 ENS Domains NFTs into 26,000,000 ENSDOMAIN index tokens (1,000,000 ENSDOMAIN per NFT). The ENSDOMAIN index provides users with the opportunity to trade high-quality blue-chip NFTs at a low cost. If a user owns a sufficiently large percentage of the index, they can exchange their index holdings for one of the 26 ENS Domains NFTs. MEXC will expand the collection from time to time according to market demand, and MEXC’s total position will not exceed 10%. MEXC ENS Domains NFT holding address: https://opensea.io/zh-CN/0x7aD463AC50d7E324a90400CF2579aeD2205f821A
Überblick
Krypto-Name
ENSDOMAIN
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
--
