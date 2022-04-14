EDG
EdgeGrid is the first DePIN-driven 3D spatial computing protocol, transforming millions of XR devices into a real-time AI training network. Every XR user becomes a "spatial neuron", scanning reality with photon-level precision to train autonomous vehicles, humanoid robots, and AGI systems.
Krypto-NameEDG
RangNo.
Marktkapitalisierung$0.00
Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0.00
Marktanteil%
Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)0
Umlaufangebot10,000,000,000,000,000,000
Maximales Angebot10,000,000,000,000,000,000
Gesamtangebot10,000,000,000,000,000,000
Umlaufrate%
Ausgabedatum--
Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--
Allzeithoch,
Niedrigster Preis,
Öffentliche BlockchainBSC
Sektor
Soziale Medien
