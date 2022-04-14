EDG

EdgeGrid is the first DePIN-driven 3D spatial computing protocol, transforming millions of XR devices into a real-time AI training network. Every XR user becomes a "spatial neuron", scanning reality with photon-level precision to train autonomous vehicles, humanoid robots, and AGI systems.

Krypto-NameEDG

RangNo.

Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Marktanteil%

Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)0

Umlaufangebot10,000,000,000,000,000,000

Maximales Angebot10,000,000,000,000,000,000

Gesamtangebot10,000,000,000,000,000,000

Umlaufrate%

Ausgabedatum--

Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--

Allzeithoch,

Niedrigster Preis,

Öffentliche BlockchainBSC

EinführungEdgeGrid is the first DePIN-driven 3D spatial computing protocol, transforming millions of XR devices into a real-time AI training network. Every XR user becomes a "spatial neuron", scanning reality with photon-level precision to train autonomous vehicles, humanoid robots, and AGI systems.

Sektor

Soziale Medien

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceHaftungsausschluss: Die Daten stammen von und stellen keine Anlageberatung dar.

MEXC ist Ihr einfachster Weg zu Krypto. Entdecken Sie die weltweit führende Kryptowährungs-Exchange zum Kaufen, Handeln und Verdienen von Krypto. Handeln Sie Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) und mehr als 3,000 Altcoins.
Suchen
Favoriten
EDG/USDT
EdgeGrid
----
--
24h Hoch
--
24h Tief
--
24h Volumen (EDG)
--
24h Volumen (USDT)
--
Diagramm
Info
Auftragsbuch
Markttransaktionen
Auftragsbuch
Markttransaktionen
Auftragsbuch
Markttransaktionen
Markttransaktionen
Spot
Offene Aufträge（0）
Auftragsverlauf
Handelsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
MEXC ist Ihr einfachster Weg zu Krypto. Entdecken Sie die weltweit führende Kryptowährungs-Exchange zum Kaufen, Handeln und Verdienen von Krypto. Handeln Sie Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) und mehr als 3,000 Altcoins.
EDG/USDT
EdgeGrid
--
--‎--
24h Hoch
--
24h Tief
--
24h Volumen (EDG)
--
24h Volumen (USDT)
--
Diagramm
Auftragsbuch
Markttransaktionen
Info
Offene Aufträge（0）
Auftragsverlauf
Handelsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
network_iconNetzwerk abnormal
Leitung 1
Online-Kundendienst
Loading...