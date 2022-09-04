mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandelnmexcFuturesFinanzenmexcETFs
Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und ein reibungsloses Handelserlebnis zu genießen
Download nicht möglich?
Client für WindowsMehr
DeutschUSD
Delio
DSP/USDT
0.060530.00%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.06191
24h Tief
0.06024
24h Volumen (DSP)
376.44K
24h Betrag (USDT)
22.99K
24h Hoch
0.06191
24h Tief
0.06024
24h Volumen (DSP)
376.44K
24h Betrag (USDT)
22.99K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
DSP
Delio (DSP) is the governance token of the Delio crypto finance ecosystem. Delio (DSP) plays a major role in the crypto asset services of Delio Crypto-bank such as APY bearing wallet, cryptocurrency lending, cash loans, NFT marketplace, and virtual asset management, collectively named as Delio Services. It’s also a governance token of Delio protocol allowing holders to influence and vote on future development decisions. The owner of Delio (DSP) can participate in Delio's governance, voting, various yield farming events, and benefit from transaction fees. The more Delio (DSP) the user holds, the more voting power the user will have in the Delio ecosystem. In addition to the major governance functions in the ecosystem, DSP rewards and DSP-backed financial products are under further development.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
DSP
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
500,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

Preis(USDT)

(DSP)

(USDT)

0.06053$0.00
Markthandel
Menge(DSP)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(DSP)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisen
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
DSP Kaufen
DSP Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragDSP
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- DSP
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragDSP
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundenbetreuung
Online-Kundenbetreuung

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM