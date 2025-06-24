DMC

DeLorean Labs is the official Web3 arm of the iconic DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) and is hyper-focused on innovative technologies and all things digital, a fusion between an iconic past and limitless future. DeLorean continues its tradition of innovation by introducing the world’s first tokenized electric vehicle utilizing the DeLorean Protocol, an industry first on-chain vehicle reservation, marketplace and analytics system. This Protocol is designed to provide consumers with a seamless and transparent ecosystem where cars can be digitally purchased, traded, authenticated, and tracked as never before. DeLorean will provide the industry with verified, immutable confirmation of vehicle ownership, maintenance, usage data and drive statistics. The ability to track vehicle performance analytics with unmatched accuracy and reliability. At the heart of the DeLorean ecosystem lies $DMC, a token that combines cultural significance, utility, and the backing of an iconic Web2 brand.

Krypto-NameDMC

RangNo.1124

Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Vollständig verwässerte Marktkapitalisierung$0.00

Marktanteil%

Handelsvolumen/Marktkapitalisierung (24H)0.18%

Umlaufangebot3,801,628,242

Maximales Angebot12,800,000,000

Gesamtangebot12,800,000,000

Umlaufrate0.297%

Ausgabedatum--

Der Preis, zu dem der Vermögenswert erstmals ausgegeben wurde--

Allzeithoch0.011717061970039477,2025-06-24

Niedrigster Preis0.00289674478767603,2025-09-30

Öffentliche BlockchainSUI

