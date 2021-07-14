mexc
MarktKrypto kaufenHandelnmexcFuturesFinanzenmexcETFs
Mobile
Scannen Sie, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und ein reibungsloses Handelserlebnis zu genießen
Download nicht möglich?
Client für WindowsMehr
DeutschUSD
Baanx
BXX/USDT
0.0158+16.17%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.0176
24h Tief
0.0133
24h Volumen (BXX)
268.20K
24h Betrag (USDT)
4.15K
24h Hoch
0.0176
24h Tief
0.0133
24h Volumen (BXX)
268.20K
24h Betrag (USDT)
4.15K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
BXX
"Imagine a world where you can borrow for free, remit money across the globe for free and earn Crypto rewards from your daily spending. This is the world of the Baanx platform, a Crypto-as-a-Service Fintech, bridging the worlds of crypto & fiat; so Fintechs can offer their users these services that are “Better than a Bank". Baanx.com Ltd now works with the leading global digital asset corporate brands to enable secure crypto-friendly services - launching our user-inspired products to their engaged communities: including interest-free secured lending, high rate savings for staking digital assets, global remittance, and the ability to spend digital blockchain based assets directly on Visa and other schemes, physical and virtual cards. Baanx.com manages the commercial side of these “Better than a Bank” functions with the BXX token.
Überblick
Krypto-Name
BXX
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
120,735,281
Auftragsbuch
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preis(USDT)

(BXX)

(USDT)

0.0158$0.00
Markthandel
Menge(BXX)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(BXX)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisen
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
BXX Kaufen
BXX Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragBXX
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- BXX
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragBXX
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundenbetreuung
Online-Kundenbetreuung

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM