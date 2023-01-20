mexc
MarktHandeln
Heiß
FuturesAktivitätETFs
Mobile
Scannen, um die MEXC-App herunterzuladen und einen reibungslosen Handel erleben.
Download nicht möglich?
Windows-ClientMehr anzeigen
SingularityNET
AGIX/USDT
0.1790+1.01%
$0.00
24h Hoch
0.1800
24h Tief
0.1733
24h Volumen (AGIX)
1.64M
24h Betrag (USDT)
288.35K
24h Hoch
0.1800
24h Tief
0.1733
24h Volumen (AGIX)
1.64M
24h Betrag (USDT)
288.35K
K-Linie
Token-Informationen
Basic
TradingView
Depth
Loading..
AGIX
SingularityNET is a blockchain-powered platform that allows anybody to easily "create, share, and monetize" AI services, thanks to its globally-accessible AI marketplace. Through the SingularityNET marketplace, users can browse, test and purchase a huge variety of AI services using the platform’s native utility token — AGIX. Moreover, the marketplace represents an outlet AI developers can use to publish and sell their AI tools, and easily track their performance. The team behind SingularityNET pioneered the development of an AI known as Sophia, which is described as the "world's most expressive robot". SingularityNET’s goal is to enable Sophia to be able to fully understand human language, and continue developing “OpenCog” — an AI framework that is hoped to eventually achieve a state known as “advanced general intelligence,” i.e. human-level artificial intelligence (or beyond).
Überblick
Krypto-Name
AGIX
Ausgabezeit
--
Ähnliche Links
Ausgabepreis
--
Maximale Versorgung
2,000,000,000
Auftragsbuch
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

Preis(USDT)

(AGIX)

(USDT)

0.1790$0.00
Markthandel
Menge(AGIX)
Preis(USDT)
Menge(AGIX)
Zeit
Spot
5X-X Futures
ETF
Grid-Handel
Überweisen
Kaufen Sie mit
USD
AGIX Kaufen
AGIX Verkaufen
Limit
Markt
Erhältlich-- USDT
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragAGIX
GesamtUSDT
Erhältlich-- AGIX
Einzahlung
PreisUSDT
BetragAGIX
GesamtUSDT
Aktueller Auftrag (0)
Auftragsverlauf
Überweisungsverlauf
Offene Positionen (0)
Handelspaar
Zeit
Typ
Richtung
Alle
Kaufen
Verkaufen
Preis
Betrag
Realisiert
Gesamt
Auslösebedingungen
Alle stornieren
Alle
Limit Auftrag
Stop-limit
Nur posten
API-Dokumentation
API-Dokumentation
Social Media
Antrag stellen
Antrag stellen
Online-Kundendienst
Online-Kundendienst

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Krypto schnell über MEXC handeln.
Über uns
Wer wir sind
AGB und Datenschutzerklärung
Risikohinweis
Lernen
Ankündigungen
App Herausgeber
MEXC Blog
Produkte
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Dienstleistungen
Krypto kaufen
MEXC Global herunterladen
Gebühren
VIP-Privilegien
Empfehlungsprogramm
Partnerprogramm
MEXC Pioneer
Token Inserierungsantrag
Anwendung für OTC-Händler
Unterstützung
Org. Services
API
API-Dokumentation
Offizieller Verifizierungskanal
Strafverfolgungsbehörde ersuchen
Support-Center
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Unternehmen)
Zur Zusammenarbeit (Institutionen)
Medienkooperation
Antrag stellen
Beschwerden und Vorschläge
Produktvorschlag
Wie kauft man
Krypto-Informationen
Krypto-Preis
Community

© 2023 MEXC.COM