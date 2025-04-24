Yachts Coin Pris (YTC)
Live prisen på Yachts Coin (YTC) i dag er 0.00243706 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 2.45M USD. YTC til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Yachts Coin markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Yachts Coin Prisændring inden for dagen er +14.39%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 999.91M USD
Få opdateringer af YTC til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige YTC prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Yachts Coin til USD $ +0.00030652.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Yachts Coin til USD $ -0.0005807102.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Yachts Coin til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Yachts Coin til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ +0.00030652
|+14.39%
|30 dage
|$ -0.0005807102
|-23.82%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|--
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Yachts Coin: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-0.26%
+14.39%
-7.23%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Yachtscoin (YTC) Project Overview Launched in December 2024 by a boutique yacht brokerage company with 20 years of experience in the luxury yacht market, Yachtscoin (YTC) is a cryptocurrency designed to bridge the gap between the maritime industry and blockchain technology. The project focuses on facilitating seamless transactions within the yachting ecosystem, offering an efficient, secure, and transparent payment method for high-value maritime services and luxury yacht acquisitions. Yachtscoin aims to address the specific needs of yacht owners, brokers, manufacturers, and service providers by streamlining payments for yacht purchases, charters, maintenance, and exclusive maritime experiences. Traditional payment methods in this industry often involve complex processes, high fees, and delays. YTC offers a blockchain-based alternative that ensures fast, low-cost, and borderless transactions, enhancing efficiency and security for all parties involved. The Yachtscoin ecosystem integrates smart contract functionality to automate contractual agreements in yacht sales and charters. This feature reduces administrative overhead, minimizes fraud risk, and ensures secure, trustless transactions. By leveraging blockchain technology, YTC improves transactional transparency, giving users confidence in the security and legitimacy of their dealings. Yachtscoin also aims to become a versatile tool for luxury lifestyle investments by enabling payments for related services such as marina fees, crew management, fuel provisioning, and yacht maintenance. The project is designed to support partnerships with yacht manufacturers, marinas, and service providers, further integrating YTC into the broader maritime economy. The project’s website features information on the world’s top 10 largest yachts, reflecting Yachtscoin’s commitment to aligning with the luxury maritime sector. This content is intended to engage enthusiasts and investors interested in combining the world of luxury yachts with innovative blockchain solutions. Yachtscoin is developed with scalability and security in mind to support the growing demand for digital transactions in high-value industries. It is built to integrate with existing payment infrastructures and offers straightforward wallet solutions for seamless adoption by individuals and businesses in the yachting market. Future developments for Yachtscoin include expanding partnerships with global yacht dealers, integrating with NFT marketplaces for yacht-related digital assets, and developing exclusive membership programs offering premium yachting experiences. Yachtscoin’s mission is to simplify and modernize financial operations within the luxury yachting industry by providing a secure, efficient, and user-friendly cryptocurrency tailored to the sector’s unique needs.
|1 YTC til VND
₫64.1312339
|1 YTC til AUD
A$0.0038261842
|1 YTC til GBP
￡0.001827795
|1 YTC til EUR
€0.0021446128
|1 YTC til USD
$0.00243706
|1 YTC til MYR
RM0.0106986934
|1 YTC til TRY
₺0.0932662862
|1 YTC til JPY
¥0.348134021
|1 YTC til RUB
₽0.2031045804
|1 YTC til INR
₹0.2083442594
|1 YTC til IDR
Rp41.306095499
|1 YTC til KRW
₩3.4815108042
|1 YTC til PHP
₱0.1377670018
|1 YTC til EGP
￡E.0.1241438364
|1 YTC til BRL
R$0.0138668714
|1 YTC til CAD
C$0.0033631428
|1 YTC til BDT
৳0.2960784194
|1 YTC til NGN
₦3.924397718
|1 YTC til UAH
₴0.101747255
|1 YTC til VES
Bs0.19740186
|1 YTC til PKR
Rs0.6845457834
|1 YTC til KZT
₸1.2640299102
|1 YTC til THB
฿0.0816658806
|1 YTC til TWD
NT$0.0793019324
|1 YTC til AED
د.إ0.0089440102
|1 YTC til CHF
Fr0.0019983892
|1 YTC til HKD
HK$0.018887215
|1 YTC til MAD
.د.م0.022542805
|1 YTC til MXN
$0.0478638584