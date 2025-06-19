VanEck Treasury Fund Pris (VBILL)
Live prisen på VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) i dag er 1.0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 54.15M USD. VBILL til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle VanEck Treasury Fund markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
VanEck Treasury Fund Prisændring inden for dagen er 0.00%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 54.15M USD
Få opdateringer af VBILL til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige VBILL prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af VanEck Treasury Fund til USD $ 0.0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af VanEck Treasury Fund til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af VanEck Treasury Fund til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af VanEck Treasury Fund til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|--
|60 dage
|$ 0
|--
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af VanEck Treasury Fund: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
This Fund seeks to offer a stable value of $1 per token and pays daily accrued dividends directly to investors' wallets as new tokens each day. The Fund primarily invests its total assets in cash, U.S. Treasury bills, and repurchase agreements, allowing investors to earn yield while holding the token on the blockchain. The Fund pursues its investment objective by investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury obligations, which include securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury where the payment of principal and interest is backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government (“U.S. Treasury Obligations”), and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash. The Fund will invest in securities with maturities of (or deemed maturities of) 397 days or less and will maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of 60 days or less and a dollar-weighted average portfolio life of 120 days or less. The Fund may also invest in one or more other pooled investment vehicles managed by third-party investment managers or the Investment Manager or an affiliate thereof that invest in the same types of securities in which the Fund may invest directly (“Underlying Funds”). Underlying Funds may include investment companies registered under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “Investment Company Act”). The Fund may also invest in or otherwise hold one or more stablecoins and similar yield-bearing digital asset instruments, including in connection with investors that subscribe for Shares (as defined below) in-kind with stablecoins and such instruments instead of U.S. dollars, including subscriptions executed through Atomic Swaps (as defined below), and in connection with processing redemption transactions. For the purposes of satisfying the Fund’s investment strategy of investing only in cash, U.S. Treasury Obligations and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. Treasury Obligations and cash, investments in Underlying Funds, stablecoins and similar yieldbearing digital asset instruments will be considered as if they are invested in cash and such securities. For the purposes of this Memorandum, the Fund’s investments are collectively referred to as “Investments”. While the Fund intends to invest in the manner described above, the Fund will also remain opportunistic and may pursue other investment opportunities. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective; you could lose money by investing in the Fund. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per Share, it cannot guarantee it will do so. An investment in the Fund is not a bank account or a deposit of a bank and is not insured or guaranteed by the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. You should not expect that the Investment Manager or its affiliates will provide financial support to the Fund at any time, including during periods of market stress.
At forstå tokenomics for VanEck Treasury Fund (VBILL) kan give dybere indsigt i dets langvarige værdi og vækstpotentiale. Fra hvordan tokens distribueres til hvordan udbuddet styres, afslører tokenomics kernestrukturen i et projekts økonomi.
|1 VBILL til VND
₫26,315
|1 VBILL til AUD
A$1.54
|1 VBILL til GBP
￡0.74
|1 VBILL til EUR
€0.87
|1 VBILL til USD
$1
|1 VBILL til MYR
RM4.25
|1 VBILL til TRY
₺39.53
|1 VBILL til JPY
¥144.9
|1 VBILL til RUB
₽78.49
|1 VBILL til INR
₹86.63
|1 VBILL til IDR
Rp16,393.44
|1 VBILL til KRW
₩1,379.31
|1 VBILL til PHP
₱57.19
|1 VBILL til EGP
￡E.50.52
|1 VBILL til BRL
R$5.48
|1 VBILL til CAD
C$1.37
|1 VBILL til BDT
৳122.23
|1 VBILL til NGN
₦1,545.59
|1 VBILL til UAH
₴41.67
|1 VBILL til VES
Bs102
|1 VBILL til PKR
Rs283.44
|1 VBILL til KZT
₸519.21
|1 VBILL til THB
฿32.75
|1 VBILL til TWD
NT$29.56
|1 VBILL til AED
د.إ3.67
|1 VBILL til CHF
Fr0.81
|1 VBILL til HKD
HK$7.84
|1 VBILL til MAD
.د.م9.14
|1 VBILL til MXN
$19.04