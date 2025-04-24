Unbound Finance Pris (UNB)
Live prisen på Unbound Finance (UNB) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 243.79K USD. UNB til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Unbound Finance markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Unbound Finance Prisændring inden for dagen er --
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 974.00M USD
Få opdateringer af UNB til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige UNB prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Unbound Finance til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Unbound Finance til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Unbound Finance til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Unbound Finance til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dage
|$ 0
|+128.87%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|+125.68%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Unbound Finance: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
--
--
0.00%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Unbound Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial platform that is building a derivative layer over the existing AMMs with a view to increase the overall capital efficiency of the DeFi space. Liquidity providers can compound their earnings by leveraging their LP tokens to mint UND (decentralized, cross-chain, stablecoin soft pegged to the US dollar) and uETH. The protocol is characterized by several unique features, some of which include: Get Liquidity Without Removing Assets From Liquidity Pool Users can keep their liquidity on a DEX in a liquidity pool and still have additional stablecoins to trade on different AMMs. For example, if a user has $10,000 locked in the $USDT-$USDC pool on Uniswap, that user can lock up their LPTs on Unbound and mint stable coins ($UND) worth $8,000 on BSC to trade on PancakeSwap while the users liquidity is still on Uniswap thereby enjoying the benefits of fee on Uniswap and having enough liquidity to trade on PancakeSwap. This way Unbound will be able to move liquidity from AMMs across different chains to PancakeSwap and vice versa without physically removing liquidity. Debt-Free Borrowing The protocol charges no interest on loans taken out by the liquidity providers. To redeem their loan, they simply repay the amount of UND or uETH they borrowed to retrieve their collateral (i.e. their LP tokens). Liquidation-free Collateralization Unbound completely nixes the liquidation engine seen with more collateralized lending platforms. As a result, users do not need to concern themselves with the potential liquidation of their collateral. Instead, Unbound uses SAFU, an emergency insurance fund, to secure the collateralized assets of borrowers during so-called ‘black swan’ events. Perpetual Borrowing At Unbound, loans have no fixed repayment deadline. Users can unlock their collateralized assets any time by paying back the outstanding debt — without any restrictions. The UND Stablecoin Unbound Finance’s first product is the cross-chain, decentralized stablecoin known as UND. It is an ERC-20 token soft-pegged to the US dollar and backed by user deposits. Secured Price Oracles The platform uses a geometric mean of highly secured price oracles including Uniswap’s TWAP (Time Weighted Average Price) and Chainlink to obtain accurate asset price information. It also makes use of the “block limit lock mechanism” as a security measure against flash loan attacks and other related cyber-attacks. This is a protection mechanism that forces users to wait for at least three to five blocks of confirmation to again interact with the smart contracts. Besides this, the protocol has been subjected to a series of audits to further enhance the security of the platform. Cross-Chain Bridges Unbound is working to establish strategic partnerships with projects building across multiple blockchains. In line with this, it is also constructing cross-chain bridges to enable UND and other synthetic assets to be transferred across multiple blockchains.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 UNB til VND
₫--
|1 UNB til AUD
A$--
|1 UNB til GBP
￡--
|1 UNB til EUR
€--
|1 UNB til USD
$--
|1 UNB til MYR
RM--
|1 UNB til TRY
₺--
|1 UNB til JPY
¥--
|1 UNB til RUB
₽--
|1 UNB til INR
₹--
|1 UNB til IDR
Rp--
|1 UNB til KRW
₩--
|1 UNB til PHP
₱--
|1 UNB til EGP
￡E.--
|1 UNB til BRL
R$--
|1 UNB til CAD
C$--
|1 UNB til BDT
৳--
|1 UNB til NGN
₦--
|1 UNB til UAH
₴--
|1 UNB til VES
Bs--
|1 UNB til PKR
Rs--
|1 UNB til KZT
₸--
|1 UNB til THB
฿--
|1 UNB til TWD
NT$--
|1 UNB til AED
د.إ--
|1 UNB til CHF
Fr--
|1 UNB til HKD
HK$--
|1 UNB til MAD
.د.م--
|1 UNB til MXN
$--