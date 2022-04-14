TruthChain (TRUTH) Tokenomics

TruthChain (TRUTH) Tokenomics

Få vigtig indsigt i TruthChain (TRUTH), herunder dens tokenforsyning, distributionsmodel og markedsdata i realtid.
TruthChain (TRUTH) Information

The TruthChain token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling seamless operations and incentivizing community participation. It has multiple use cases that make it essential to the network’s success and functionality: 1. Validator Rewards: Validators are the nodes hosting neutral and untampered LLMs in the TruthChain network. They play a critical role in maintaining the network’s decentralization and reliability. Tokens are used to reward these validators for their contributions, ensuring the network remains active, secure, and efficient. 2. Transaction Fees: Users querying the TruthChain network for data verification or consensus will pay small transaction fees in tokens. These fees help sustain the ecosystem by compensating validators for their computational efforts. 3. Staking: Tokens can be staked by both validators and users to support the network’s operations. Validators may stake tokens to secure their roles in the ecosystem, while users can stake to earn rewards and participate in securing the network. Staking also acts as a safeguard, discouraging malicious actors from attempting to disrupt the network. 4. Governance: TruthChain is a community-driven project, and the token empowers holders to take part in governance decisions. Token holders can propose and vote on key network upgrades, policy changes, or the inclusion of new LLMs. This ensures that the network evolves according to the collective interest of its community. 5. Access to Services: The token will also act as a medium of exchange for accessing premium features within the ecosystem. Users can use tokens for API calls, advanced verification tools, or other services that require computational resources.

These utility-focused applications make the token integral to TruthChain, ensuring it supports decentralization, incentivizes participation, and sustains the ecosystem financially. By aligning incentives with the network’s goals, the token helps establish a reliable, transparent, and censorship-resistant solution for verifying factual data.

Officiel hjemmeside:
https://www.verafy.ai

TruthChain (TRUTH) Tokenomics og prisanalyse

Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for TruthChain (TRUTH), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.

Markedsværdi:
$ 307.42K
$ 307.42K
Samlet udbud
$ 999.78M
$ 999.78M
Cirkulerende forsyning
$ 999.78M
$ 999.78M
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
$ 307.42K
$ 307.42K
Alle tiders Høj:
$ 0.00664614
$ 0.00664614
Alle tiders Lav:
$ 0
$ 0
Nuværende pris:
$ 0.00030575
$ 0.00030575

TruthChain (TRUTH) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases

At forstå tokenomics for TruthChain (TRUTH) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.

Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:

Samlet udbud

Det maksimale antal TRUTH tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.

Cirkulerende forsyning

Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.

Maksimal Forsyning

Det hårde loft for, hvor mange TRUTH tokens der kan være i alt.

FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):

Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.

Inflationsrate:

Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.

Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?

Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.

Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.

Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.

Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.

Nu hvor du forstår TRUTH's tokenomics, kan du udforske TRUTH tokens live-pris!

