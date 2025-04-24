TruthChain Pris (TRUTH)
Live prisen på TruthChain (TRUTH) i dag er 0.00044631 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 443.72K USD. TRUTH til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle TruthChain markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
TruthChain Prisændring inden for dagen er +40.33%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 999.81M USD
Få opdateringer af TRUTH til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige TRUTH prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af TruthChain til USD $ +0.00012825.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af TruthChain til USD $ +0.0001073809.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af TruthChain til USD $ -0.0000603365.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af TruthChain til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ +0.00012825
|+40.33%
|30 dage
|$ +0.0001073809
|+24.06%
|60 dage
|$ -0.0000603365
|-13.51%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af TruthChain: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+1.60%
+40.33%
+54.90%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
The TruthChain token serves as the backbone of the ecosystem, enabling seamless operations and incentivizing community participation. It has multiple use cases that make it essential to the network’s success and functionality: 1. Validator Rewards: Validators are the nodes hosting neutral and untampered LLMs in the TruthChain network. They play a critical role in maintaining the network’s decentralization and reliability. Tokens are used to reward these validators for their contributions, ensuring the network remains active, secure, and efficient. 2. Transaction Fees: Users querying the TruthChain network for data verification or consensus will pay small transaction fees in tokens. These fees help sustain the ecosystem by compensating validators for their computational efforts. 3. Staking: Tokens can be staked by both validators and users to support the network’s operations. Validators may stake tokens to secure their roles in the ecosystem, while users can stake to earn rewards and participate in securing the network. Staking also acts as a safeguard, discouraging malicious actors from attempting to disrupt the network. 4. Governance: TruthChain is a community-driven project, and the token empowers holders to take part in governance decisions. Token holders can propose and vote on key network upgrades, policy changes, or the inclusion of new LLMs. This ensures that the network evolves according to the collective interest of its community. 5. Access to Services: The token will also act as a medium of exchange for accessing premium features within the ecosystem. Users can use tokens for API calls, advanced verification tools, or other services that require computational resources. These utility-focused applications make the token integral to TruthChain, ensuring it supports decentralization, incentivizes participation, and sustains the ecosystem financially. By aligning incentives with the network’s goals, the token helps establish a reliable, transparent, and censorship-resistant solution for verifying factual data.
|1 TRUTH til VND
₫11.74464765
|1 TRUTH til AUD
A$0.0007007067
|1 TRUTH til GBP
￡0.0003347325
|1 TRUTH til EUR
€0.0003927528
|1 TRUTH til USD
$0.00044631
|1 TRUTH til MYR
RM0.001963764
|1 TRUTH til TRY
₺0.017093673
|1 TRUTH til JPY
¥0.0639294444
|1 TRUTH til RUB
₽0.03704373
|1 TRUTH til INR
₹0.0381550419
|1 TRUTH til IDR
Rp7.5645751365
|1 TRUTH til KRW
₩0.6375850767
|1 TRUTH til PHP
₱0.0252388305
|1 TRUTH til EGP
￡E.0.0227394945
|1 TRUTH til BRL
R$0.002543967
|1 TRUTH til CAD
C$0.0006159078
|1 TRUTH til BDT
৳0.0542222019
|1 TRUTH til NGN
₦0.7175370501
|1 TRUTH til UAH
₴0.0186334425
|1 TRUTH til VES
Bs0.03615111
|1 TRUTH til PKR
Rs0.1253640159
|1 TRUTH til KZT
₸0.2314876077
|1 TRUTH til THB
฿0.0149781636
|1 TRUTH til TWD
NT$0.0145229274
|1 TRUTH til AED
د.إ0.0016379577
|1 TRUTH til CHF
Fr0.0003659742
|1 TRUTH til HKD
HK$0.0034589025
|1 TRUTH til MAD
.د.م0.0041283675
|1 TRUTH til MXN
$0.0087566022