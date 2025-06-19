Tokery Finance Pris (TOFI)
Live prisen på Tokery Finance (TOFI) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 20.42K USD. TOFI til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Tokery Finance markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Tokery Finance Prisændring inden for dagen er -2.25%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 914.00M USD
Få opdateringer af TOFI til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige TOFI prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Tokery Finance til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Tokery Finance til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Tokery Finance til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Tokery Finance til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|-2.25%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|-47.57%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|--
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Tokery Finance: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-0.59%
-2.25%
-16.05%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Market-Making and Liquidity Simply tokenizing assets is not enough – they need liquidity to be attractive. Tokery is actively building an on-chain RWA Marketplace with integrated Automated Market Making (AMM) optimized for real-world assets. Our approach includes: AI-driven market making algorithms to minimize slippage (aiming for <0.5% even on typically illiquid assets). The AMM uses a constant product formula (x*y=k) like Uniswap, but with AI adjustments based on real-time demand, sentiment analysis (scraping news or social media for relevant signals), and macro conditions. This dynamic pricing is a unique differentiator. A 0.3% trading fee on the marketplace, which undercuts many exchanges and improves cost efficiency for traders. Moreover, liquidity providers (LPs) earn 0.2% of each trade in Tokery’s native token as a reward, incentivizing deep liquidity. (This also drives token utility, see $TOFI below.) Cross-listings and integrations: Tokery isn’t an isolated island. We are integrating with major Solana DEXs and aggregators so that any RWA token issued can be traded broadly in the Solana ecosystem. If someone wants to swap a Tokery token on Serum or Jupiter aggregator, they will be able to – Tokery will supply the needed market infrastructure. This openness contrasts with closed platforms that only allow trading in proprietary marketplaces. Jurisdiction-based filtering on the marketplace to ensure offerings are only shown to eligible investors. This maintains compliance even in secondary trading – e.g., a U.S. unaccredited investor simply won’t see or be able to buy a token that was issued under Reg D for accredited investors. This kind of fine-grained control is appealing to institutions worried about secondary market compliance. Traction and Credibility: (As of Q2 2025) Tokery is launching its platform and native token, and has already garnered industry attention. We’ve formed strategic partnerships (including participation in Solana’s hackathons and RWA consortiums) and are building a community of early adopters. Our team is composed of experts in blockchain, finance, and law (with backgrounds in top institutions – details can be shared separately). This interdisciplinary strength reduces execution risk. Moreover, public commentary from industry leaders in our materials (BlackRock, ARK Invest, etc.) underpins that we’re tackling a timely problem. In comparison to other players: Ondo Finance: Focused on tokenized funds (like tokenized treasuries) and primarily deals with accredited investors; it lacks AI automation and end-user tokenization tools. Traditional Blockchains (Ethereum, Avalanche): They provide the base layer but not the integrated stack Tokery offers. For instance, Ethereum’s RWA activities rely on disparate dApps and suffer from higher fees and slower throughput Avalanche has fast finality but requires custom subnets for features like KYC (e.g., Deloitte’s subnet) which is not a universal solution. Tokery is chain-agnostic in usage but provides a holistic platform out-of-the-box, which these general layers do not. Bottom line for investors: Tokery isn’t just another tokenization project; it’s aiming to be the infrastructure backbone for a tokenized economy. By uniting technology (AI + blockchain), compliance, and market mechanisms, Tokery creates high barriers to entry for competitors. As the $217T RWA market inevitably migrates on-chain, Tokery stands to capture significant value by being the most seamless and trusted gateway.
