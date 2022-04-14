Toilet Dust (TOILET) Tokenomics
Toilet Dust ($TOILET) is a meme coin created on the Sui blockchain, designed to add some humor and chaos to the crypto world while playing a key role in driving the growth and adoption of the Sui ecosystem. Unlike typical meme coins that focus solely on entertainment or speculation, $TOILET’s mission goes beyond just the jokes. It is committed to fostering a vibrant, active community that’s passionate about both crypto and fun, while encouraging new users to explore the Sui blockchain.
The project’s foundation is built on the idea that a thriving network benefits everyone—whether you're a crypto enthusiast, developer, or investor. By embracing the lighthearted and unpredictable nature of meme coins, $TOILET brings attention to the Sui ecosystem and attracts a diverse range of participants. As $TOILET grows, so does the network and its ecosystem, creating more opportunities for everyone involved.
In addition to just memes, $TOILET is actively working on expanding its presence across social media, building partnerships, and increasing its visibility in the crypto space. It’s about creating an inclusive environment where the community drives the project forward. So, whether you're in it for the laughs, the community, or the chance to be part of something new, Toilet Dust is here to make a splash—join the movement or get left behind!
Toilet Dust (TOILET) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for Toilet Dust (TOILET), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
Toilet Dust (TOILET) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for Toilet Dust (TOILET) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal TOILET tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange TOILET tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår TOILET's tokenomics, kan du udforske TOILET tokens live-pris!
