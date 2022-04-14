The Nation Token (NATO) Tokenomics
The Nation Token (NATO) Information
The Nation Token (NATO) represents a groundbreaking experiment in global financial cooperation and decentralization. Our vision is to create a token entirely owned and managed by the global community, devoid of centralized control or team ownership. NATO will be launched on the Base Network to ensure security, scalability, and accessibility for all participants. The ultimate goal of NATO is to empower people worldwide to collaborate and potentially create value through collective action. We will challenge the public to see if the token can reach a value of $0.01 per NATO, driven solely by community activity and engagement.
- Decentralized Ownership: NATO is designed to be fully decentralized, with no central authority or team controlling its distribution, allocation, or use.
- Community Experiment: The project challenges the global community to collaborate and organically build value, aiming for the token to reach $0.01 per NATO.
- Transparency and Trust: By launching on the Base Network and providing open-source smart contracts, we ensure complete transparency in the token's creation and distribution.
- Empowerment: NATO seeks to empower individuals globally to participate in and influence a decentralized financial ecosystem.
The Nation Token (NATO) Tokenomics og prisanalyse
Udforsk vigtige tokenomics- og prisdata for The Nation Token (NATO), herunder markedsværdi, forsyningsoplysninger, FDV og prishistorik. Forstå tokenens aktuelle værdi og markedsposition på et øjeblik.
The Nation Token (NATO) Tokenomics: Nøgletal forklaret og use cases
At forstå tokenomics for The Nation Token (NATO) er afgørende for at analysere dets langvarige værdi, bæredygtighed og potentiale.
Nøgletal og hvordan de beregnes:
Samlet udbud
Det maksimale antal NATO tokens, der er blevet eller nogensinde vil blive oprettet.
Cirkulerende forsyning
Antallet af tokens, der i øjeblikket er tilgængelige på markedet og i offentlige hænder.
Maksimal Forsyning
Det hårde loft for, hvor mange NATO tokens der kan være i alt.
FDV (fuldt udvandet værdiansættelse):
Beregnet som aktuel pris × maksimalt udbud, hvilket giver en fremskrivning af den samlede markedsværdi, hvis alle tokens er i omløb.
Inflationsrate:
Afspejler, hvor hurtigt nye tokens introduceres, hvilket påvirker knaphed og langsigtede prisbevægelser.
Hvorfor er disse målinger vigtige for trader?
Høj Cirkulerende forsyning = større likviditet.
Begrænset maksimal forsyning + lav inflation = potentiale for langsigtet prisstigning.
Gennemsigtig token-distribution = større tillid til projektet og mindre risiko for centraliseret kontrol.
Høj FDV med lav nuværende markedsværdi = mulige overvurderingssignaler.
Nu hvor du forstår NATO's tokenomics, kan du udforske NATO tokens live-pris!
NATO Prisprediktion
Vil du vide, hvor NATO måske er på vej hen? Vores NATO prisprediktionsside kombinerer markedssentiment, historiske tendenser og tekniske indikatorer for at give et fremadskuende perspektiv.
