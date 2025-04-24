The Loonies Pris (LOON)
Live prisen på The Loonies (LOON) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 309.20K USD. LOON til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle The Loonies markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
The Loonies Prisændring inden for dagen er -0.70%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 1.00B USD
Få opdateringer af LOON til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige LOON prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af The Loonies til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af The Loonies til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af The Loonies til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af The Loonies til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|-0.70%
|30 dage
|$ 0
|-22.75%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|-59.62%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af The Loonies: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-0.82%
-0.70%
+15.54%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
$LOON is the community token for The Loonies NFT collection, an initiative designed to bring together a vibrant and engaged community on the Aptos blockchain. This token embodies the spirit of The Loonies by offering its members access to a range of exclusive content, events, and rewards, all while promoting an inclusive and participatory ecosystem. Launched on August 16 through a fair launch process via the Uptos Launchpad, $LOON marks a significant step in creating a transparent and equitable platform. The fair launch mechanism ensures that the distribution of $LOON tokens is handled impartially, giving every participant an equal opportunity to become a part of the community without favoritism towards early or insider investors. The Loonies community is at the heart of the $LOON project. With a focus on empowering its members, $LOON provides access to unique opportunities that are exclusively available to token holders. This includes special content, exclusive events, and various rewards that enhance the overall experience for the community. By holding $LOON tokens, members can actively engage with the ecosystem, participate in special activities, and benefit from rewards that are tailored to foster long-term involvement and support. As The Loonies continue to grow, the $LOON token will play a central role in expanding the community’s reach and enhancing its engagement. Future plans include introducing additional features and utilities that will further enrich the token’s value and its benefits for holders. The emphasis will remain on nurturing a user-driven environment where the community’s input and participation are crucial to the project’s evolution. The vision behind $LOON is to build a decentralized and inclusive ecosystem where The Loonies community can thrive. By prioritizing community engagement and offering valuable incentives, $LOON aims to create a dynamic and collaborative space where every member has a stake in the project’s success. The ongoing development and expansion of the $LOON ecosystem will continue to reflect the commitment to making The Loonies community a central and thriving part of the Aptos blockchain experience.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 LOON til VND
₫--
|1 LOON til AUD
A$--
|1 LOON til GBP
￡--
|1 LOON til EUR
€--
|1 LOON til USD
$--
|1 LOON til MYR
RM--
|1 LOON til TRY
₺--
|1 LOON til JPY
¥--
|1 LOON til RUB
₽--
|1 LOON til INR
₹--
|1 LOON til IDR
Rp--
|1 LOON til KRW
₩--
|1 LOON til PHP
₱--
|1 LOON til EGP
￡E.--
|1 LOON til BRL
R$--
|1 LOON til CAD
C$--
|1 LOON til BDT
৳--
|1 LOON til NGN
₦--
|1 LOON til UAH
₴--
|1 LOON til VES
Bs--
|1 LOON til PKR
Rs--
|1 LOON til KZT
₸--
|1 LOON til THB
฿--
|1 LOON til TWD
NT$--
|1 LOON til AED
د.إ--
|1 LOON til CHF
Fr--
|1 LOON til HKD
HK$--
|1 LOON til MAD
.د.م--
|1 LOON til MXN
$--