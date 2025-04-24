Sparkswap Pris (SPARK)
Live prisen på Sparkswap (SPARK) i dag er 0.00241417 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 0.00 USD. SPARK til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Sparkswap markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er $ 127.91 USD
Sparkswap Prisændring inden for dagen er +5.16%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 0.00 USD
Få opdateringer af SPARK til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige SPARK prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Sparkswap til USD $ +0.00011847.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Sparkswap til USD $ +0.0000270778.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Sparkswap til USD $ -0.0009866099.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Sparkswap til USD $ -0.0028708555286074725.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ +0.00011847
|+5.16%
|30 dage
|$ +0.0000270778
|+1.12%
|60 dage
|$ -0.0009866099
|-40.86%
|90 dage
|$ -0.0028708555286074725
|-54.32%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Sparkswap: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
+0.44%
+5.16%
+1.12%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
What is the project about? SPARKSWAP, brought to you by the team behind EMP Money, is a new yield farming protocol on Pulsechain with multiple farms and single asset staking pools to choose from, in addition to an AMM and a BNB Chain to PulseChain Bridge. This is your gateway to earning abundant yields on Pulsechain, in a project you know will still be here tomorrow! What makes your project unique? There are two major differences with SparkSwap as opposed to other yield farms you may have participated in : All LP pools that are eligible to earn INC rewards from the native Pulse LP reward pools are being rehypothecated. That means we are able to earn rewards on those LP positions while never actually taking custody of your tokens. Those INC rewards are then sold to supplement the SPARK/PLS LP and rewarded back to users that are staking in Sparkler. This also puts MASSIVE buying pressure on SPARK & PLS. We distribute ALL protocol fees and rewards back to our users via Sparkler. This is a revolutionary mechanism that gives utility and value to the SPARK token. We use the exact same principles from HEX in calculating your pool shares (TShare equivalent), but instead of minting rewards, the rewards are distributed based on the real yield of the protocol. Just like a Certificate of Deposit, the longer you choose to stake your SPARK, the more rewards you will receive from the reward pool. You can calculate your share of the pool and bonuses through our calculator. Currently over 32% of the circulating supply is locked in Sparkler, significantly reducing inflation. History of your project. This is a sister project from the veteran team at EMP Money, who have had their DeFi project running on BNB chain for nearly 2 years. When Pulsechain was announced, they started planning a sister project, and Sparkswap has launched after months of planning and development. What’s next for your project? We're about to launch our BNB Chain to PulseChain bridge which will serve major utility as there are not currently many reliable bridges to and from Pulsechain, especially from BNB Chain. What can your token be used for? Our farms & Sparkler which is a revolutionary ROI contract on our platform that not only reduces the circulating supply of the token, but gives users the opportunity to earn abundant yields.
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 SPARK til VND
₫63.52888355
|1 SPARK til AUD
A$0.0037902469
|1 SPARK til GBP
￡0.0018106275
|1 SPARK til EUR
€0.0021244696
|1 SPARK til USD
$0.00241417
|1 SPARK til MYR
RM0.0105740646
|1 SPARK til TRY
₺0.0924144276
|1 SPARK til JPY
¥0.3448641845
|1 SPARK til RUB
₽0.20037611
|1 SPARK til INR
₹0.2064839601
|1 SPARK til IDR
Rp40.9181294555
|1 SPARK til KRW
₩3.4586847922
|1 SPARK til PHP
₱0.136642022
|1 SPARK til EGP
￡E.0.1230261032
|1 SPARK til BRL
R$0.013760769
|1 SPARK til CAD
C$0.0033315546
|1 SPARK til BDT
৳0.2932975133
|1 SPARK til NGN
₦3.900091635
|1 SPARK til UAH
₴0.1007915975
|1 SPARK til VES
Bs0.19554777
|1 SPARK til PKR
Rs0.6781162113
|1 SPARK til KZT
₸1.2521575539
|1 SPARK til THB
฿0.0809471201
|1 SPARK til TWD
NT$0.0785329501
|1 SPARK til AED
د.إ0.0088600039
|1 SPARK til CHF
Fr0.0019796194
|1 SPARK til HKD
HK$0.0187098175
|1 SPARK til MAD
.د.م0.0223310725
|1 SPARK til MXN
$0.0473660154