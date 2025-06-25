SocialGrowAI Pris (GROWAI)
Live prisen på SocialGrowAI (GROWAI) i dag er 0.00134263 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 422.36K USD. GROWAI til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle SocialGrowAI markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
SocialGrowAI Prisændring inden for dagen er +1.87%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 314.36M USD
Få opdateringer af GROWAI til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige GROWAI prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af SocialGrowAI til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af SocialGrowAI til USD $ -0.0002943858.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af SocialGrowAI til USD $ -0.0001367424.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af SocialGrowAI til USD $ -0.00052207516220709.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|+1.87%
|30 dage
|$ -0.0002943858
|-21.92%
|60 dage
|$ -0.0001367424
|-10.18%
|90 dage
|$ -0.00052207516220709
|-27.99%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af SocialGrowAI: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-0.00%
+1.87%
-12.53%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
Revolutionize Your Token Journey with SocialGrowAI - the home of DeFAI. Unleash a seamless multi-chain experience with SocialGrowAI, your ultimate hub for trading, launching, and earning tokens. This all-in-one platform integrates Telegram and X, empowering a dynamic array of multi-chain Telegram bots, AI agents, and web apps. With innovative gamified features, SocialGrowAI offers a groundbreaking, AI-optimized platform for multi-chain trading, launching, and earning tokens all in one place. ECOSYSTEM FEATURES: SocialGrowAI Trade Bot Buy and sell on many of the most popular chains including ETH, SOL, BASE, BSC, and TON. Working with a dominating trading platform that is currently under NDA, you can expect the best tools for buying and selling across the entire space. Quick Token Launcher Our $0 multi-chain token launcher provides an easy-to-use flow, to rapidly launch any token via Telegram in minutes. Launch, distribute, renounce, and lock liquidity using the SocialGrowAI Bot. Additional rewards can be earned when using one of our partner Telegram mini apps. Faucet/Reward System Our unparalleled reward system integrated within our partner Telegram apps enables thousands of projects to reward their communities. For the first time, Telegram mini apps will no longer rely on a single airdrop to maintain retention, which has proven through thousands of case studies to drastically reduce a project's life cycle. Our unique faucet system rewards loyalty, participation and allows you to earn additional daily tokens nearing migration via our token launcher. Telegram Mini Apps While a highly saturated ecosystem with copy and pasted mechanics, our unique outlook enable us to create bespoke mini apps for projects with already established communities, removing the reliance of a single airdrop for retention and replacing it with our array of features, including trading, launching and earning to drastically increase user retention and the lifecycle of the integrated projects. Integrated IDO SocialGrowAI provides an integrated decentralized multi-chain IDO feature that provides the tools for projects to fundraise and whitelist easily within the Telegram app. This seamless system will provide additional necessary tools for teams looking to launch a more comprehensive project. AI Integration Across all of our features, AI optimizations will be prevalent. We have a highly experienced development team that specializes in AI. Utilising our AI agent, we will be the first $0 Multi-chain launcher via X and Telegram.
At forstå tokenomics for SocialGrowAI (GROWAI) kan give dybere indsigt i dets langvarige værdi og vækstpotentiale. Fra hvordan tokens distribueres til hvordan udbuddet styres, afslører tokenomics kernestrukturen i et projekts økonomi. Få mere at vide om GROWAI Tokens omfattende tokenomics nu!
