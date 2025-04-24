Scientia Pris (SCIE)
Live prisen på Scientia (SCIE) i dag er 0 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 0.00 USD. SCIE til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Scientia markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er -- USD
Scientia Prisændring inden for dagen er --
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 0.00 USD
Få opdateringer af SCIE til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige SCIE prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Scientia til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Scientia til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Scientia til USD $ 0.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Scientia til USD $ 0.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ 0
|--
|30 dage
|$ 0
|-3.65%
|60 dage
|$ 0
|-7.35%
|90 dage
|$ 0
|--
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Scientia: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
--
--
+4.16%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
"We face a problem today. Science funding is organized nationally, slow, and bureaucratic. Furthermore, it is often controlled by government or large corporations and not the wider Community. SCIENTIA aims to work towards changing that. The ultimate aim of the project is to establish a trust owned by the SCIENTIA Community. The SCIENTIA Trust will support basic research in academia as well as new research-oriented companies. Uniquely, it will participate in research it funded through returns from funded projects. While establishing the Trust is the long-term goal of SCIENTIA, Science and the SCIENTIA Community can already benefit from SCIENTIA via its Token. The SCIENTIA Token is an innovative token that has entered the Crypto space in October 2021. It was launched on the Binance Smart Chain and has been available on secondary markets since November 2021. SCIENTIA Token operated as an elastic supply token for much of its history, but has stopped rebasing at the beginning of 2022 due to a decision made by the SCIENTIA community. To support its goals, a transaction tax of 9.42% is applied to all transactions of the SCIENTIA Token. This transaction tax is split threefold. 3.14% go directly to the liquidity pool. The rest of the transaction tax is divided into 3 buckets: 2.09% go to science funding. At the end of each funding cycle a decision is made on the use of the science funding budget together with the SCIENTIA community. This could be a direct call for projects to be funded or funding via other funding agencies. 2.09% go towards buyback. This is where SCIENTIA returns to its holders, the SCIENTIA community over time. The final 2.09% go towards development and marketing to support the project further and can also be used to compensate the developers for their efforts. Please educate yourself about SCIENTIA and current project developments, for example in our Telegram group, our Medium Blog or our homepage, and only buy SCIENTIA Token if you fully understand it and want to support the idea of SCIENTIA and be part of the community. Do not speculate with SCIENTIA for profit as this is absolutely not its intention. Please also note that SCIENTIA is not an investment product."
MEXC er den førende kryptovalutaudveksling, der er betroet af over 10 millioner brugere verden over. Den er kendt som børsen med det bredeste udvalg af tokens, de hurtigste token-noteringer og de laveste handelsgebyrer på markedet. Kom med i MEXC nu for at opleve topniveau af likviditet og de mest konkurrencedygtige gebyrer på markedet!
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
|1 SCIE til VND
₫--
|1 SCIE til AUD
A$--
|1 SCIE til GBP
￡--
|1 SCIE til EUR
€--
|1 SCIE til USD
$--
|1 SCIE til MYR
RM--
|1 SCIE til TRY
₺--
|1 SCIE til JPY
¥--
|1 SCIE til RUB
₽--
|1 SCIE til INR
₹--
|1 SCIE til IDR
Rp--
|1 SCIE til KRW
₩--
|1 SCIE til PHP
₱--
|1 SCIE til EGP
￡E.--
|1 SCIE til BRL
R$--
|1 SCIE til CAD
C$--
|1 SCIE til BDT
৳--
|1 SCIE til NGN
₦--
|1 SCIE til UAH
₴--
|1 SCIE til VES
Bs--
|1 SCIE til PKR
Rs--
|1 SCIE til KZT
₸--
|1 SCIE til THB
฿--
|1 SCIE til TWD
NT$--
|1 SCIE til AED
د.إ--
|1 SCIE til CHF
Fr--
|1 SCIE til HKD
HK$--
|1 SCIE til MAD
.د.م--
|1 SCIE til MXN
$--