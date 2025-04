Hvad er Safetrees (TREES)

SAFETREES project is creating a free and easy-to-use solution that will help tree growers monitor, authenticate and validate tree growth status through a mobile application. The growers can tokenize their real growing trees as TREES-NFT and traded them to a crypto Auction platform that we are currently developing. The users of the platform can adopt a TREES-NFT from the tree growers with $TREES token or buy carbon offsets that supports our environment-centre projects. TREES token is a utility asset use for offsetting carbon footprints. It is design to reward the token holders as well as serves as token in the SAFETREES Adoption Platform where real trees are minted as NFTs. User of the platform can use TREES token when they adopt a NFT-TREES. In addition, by investing in the TREES token, holders will reap rewards through a static reflection mechanism built-in to the smart contract algorithm, so token holders are guaranteed to watch their wallet grow indefinitely.

