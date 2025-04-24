Rootstock Smart Bitcoin Pris (RBTC)
Live prisen på Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) i dag er 92,227 USD. Det har en nuværende markedsværdi på $ 0.00 USD. RBTC til USD pris opdateres i realtid.
Nøgle Rootstock Smart Bitcoin markedspræstation:
24-timers handelsvolumen er $ 179.70K USD
Rootstock Smart Bitcoin Prisændring inden for dagen er -0.71%
Det har en cirkulerende forsyning på 0.00 USD
Få opdateringer af RBTC til USD pris i realtid på MEXC. Hold dig informeret med de nyeste data og markedsanalyser. Det er essentielt for at træffe kloge handelsbeslutninger på det hurtige kryptovaluta-marked. MEXC er din go-to platform for nøjagtige RBTC prisoplysninger.
I løbet af i dag var prisændringen af Rootstock Smart Bitcoin til USD $ -667.45606398615.
I de sidste 30 dage var prisændringen af Rootstock Smart Bitcoin til USD $ +6,309.4704148000.
I de sidste 60 dage var prisændringen af Rootstock Smart Bitcoin til USD $ -4,221.5249164000.
I de sidste 90 dage var prisændringen af Rootstock Smart Bitcoin til USD $ -12,424.47796873572.
|Periode
|Forandring (USD)
|Forandring (%)
|I dag
|$ -667.45606398615
|-0.71%
|30 dage
|$ +6,309.4704148000
|+6.84%
|60 dage
|$ -4,221.5249164000
|-4.57%
|90 dage
|$ -12,424.47796873572
|-11.87%
Se den nyeste prisanalyse af Rootstock Smart Bitcoin: 24h lav & høj, ATH og daglige ændringer:
-0.53%
-0.71%
+10.13%
Dyk ned i markedets statistikker: markedsværdi, 24 timers volumen og udbud:
RSK is the first open-source smart contract platform with a 2-way peg to Bitcoin that also rewards the Bitcoin miners via merge-mining, allowing them to actively participate in the Smart Contract revolution. RSK goal is to add value and functionality to the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling smart-contracts, near instant payments and higher-scalability. The project has been conceived with the following principles in mind: Bitcoin Friendly We believe in Bitcoin. We support the Bitcoin community and we want to continue the legacy of Bitcoin´s pioneers. The lack of turing-complete smart-contracts capabilities may become an obstacle to Bitcoin´s growth to it´s full potential. RSK provides the missing technical needs, as a blockchain with a 2way peg to Bitcoin. As RSK does not mint, nor has pre-mined coins, then it has no speculative value and does not compete with Bitcoin. Security The security of RSK is our main priority. RSK´s blockchain is secured by merge-mining, which means that we can achieve the same security as Bitcoin in terms of double-spend prevention and settlement finality. The 2way peg security will first rely in a federation holding custody of bitcoins, and later switch to an automatic peg, when the community accepts the security trade-offs of the automatic peg. Scalability RSK can scale far beyond Bitcoin in its current state. RSK scales to 100 transaction per second (same level as Paypal) without sacrificing decentralization and reducing storage and bandwidth usage using probabilistic verification and fraud proofs, as well as blockchain sharding techniques. Instant Payments Since the creation of Bitcoin there has been a race for faster transaction confirmations. Instant payments allow new use cases, such as retail store payments, and transactions in online games. RSK carefully chosen parameters and new theoretical protocols (such as DECOR+GHOST) allow creating blocks at 10 seconds average interval, with low stale block rate, and no additional centralization incentives.
Kryptovalutapriser er underlagt høje markedsrisici og prisvolatilitet. Du bør investere i projekter og produkter, som du er bekendt med, og hvor du forstår de involverede risici. Du bør nøje overveje din investeringserfaring, økonomiske situation, investeringsmål og risikotolerance og konsultere en uafhængig finansiel rådgiver, før du foretager nogen investering. Dette materiale skal ikke opfattes som finansiel rådgivning. Tidligere resultater er ikke en pålidelig indikator for fremtidige resultater. Værdien af din investering kan gå ned såvel som op, og du får muligvis ikke det investerede beløb tilbage. Du er alene ansvarlig for dine investeringsbeslutninger. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for eventuelle tab, du måtte lide. For mere information henvises til vores vilkår for brug og risikoadvarsel. Bemærk også, at data relateret til den ovennævnte kryptovaluta præsenteret her (såsom dens aktuelle live-pris) er baseret på tredjepartskilder. De præsenteres for dig på "som de er"-basis og kun til informationsformål, uden repræsentation eller garanti af nogen art. Links til tredjepartswebsteder er heller ikke under MEXC's kontrol. MEXC er ikke ansvarlig for pålideligheden og nøjagtigheden af sådanne tredjepartswebsteder og deres indhold.
